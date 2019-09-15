First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lowered Its Southern Co (SO) Holding; John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) Covered By 1 Bulls

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 17.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,737 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 190,492 shares with $10.53M value, down from 230,229 last quarter. Southern Co now has $62.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39M shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Among 2 analysts covering John Laing Group Plc (LON:JLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. John Laing Group Plc has GBX 430 highest and GBX 425 lowest target. GBX 427.50’s average target is 19.08% above currents GBX 359 stock price. John Laing Group Plc had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) on Monday, April 1 to “Outperform” rating. See John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust holds 0.03% or 10,132 shares. 17,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Paradigm Asset Management Commerce Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.21% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.45M shares. Nbt Bancorp N A stated it has 33,279 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ent Financial Ser owns 3,658 shares. Donaldson Capital Lc accumulated 7,796 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Grimes & holds 0.04% or 10,098 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 1,268 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.16% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 255 shares. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.1% or 6.13 million shares. Wills Financial holds 1.65% or 45,795 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -0.22% below currents $60.13 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 12.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.67% or GBX 2.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 359. About 579,741 shares traded. John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.