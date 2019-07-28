First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $351,920; As P G & E Common (PCG) Valuation Rose, Stonehill Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $101.82 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 362,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.49M, down from 369,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares to 193,510 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

