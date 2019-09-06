First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Shopify Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (SHOP) Shorts Lowered By 24.53%

Shopify Inc Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:SHOP) had a decrease of 24.53% in short interest. SHOP’s SI was 4.36M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 24.53% from 5.78 million shares previously. With 1.88M avg volume, 2 days are for Shopify Inc Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:SHOP)’s short sellers to cover SHOP’s short positions. The SI to Shopify Inc Class A Subordinate Voting Shares’s float is 4.49%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $389. About 826,735 shares traded. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 114.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 01/05/2018 – Shopify Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 01/05/2018 – Shopify Sees 2018 Operating Loss $105M-$110M; 20/03/2018 – Shopping on lnstagram Goes Global with Shopify; 27/03/2018 – DeepMarkit Launches Gamify for All Platforms; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP through more support, next at about $130. Not going to go for calls; 16/03/2018 Citron Responds to Shopify Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Shopify Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 24/04/2018 – Deliv Launches Scheduled Same Day Delivery from Shopify Sites; 08/05/2018 – SHOP: Shopify announces a new marketing section this summer that enables merchants to create, run, and measure all marketing campaigns using apps. Merchants will also receive detailed and actionable marketing recommendations, personalized for their products and store

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) stake by 3.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,865 shares as Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 158,138 shares with $12.78M value, down from 164,003 last quarter. Exxon Mobil now has $291.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 3.28 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 20.40% above currents $70.6 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.40 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon confirms exclusivity deal with Var Energi for Norway assets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Management Ltd Com has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Veritas Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% or 23,595 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. One Capital Lc holds 0.55% or 38,548 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gibson Cap Limited Com reported 0.11% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fishman Jay A Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 5,079 shares. 3,236 were accumulated by Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Com. Fosun Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,550 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 5.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 386,229 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Shopify has $48100 highest and $175 lowest target. $324.89’s average target is -16.48% below currents $389 stock price. Shopify had 34 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. DA Davidson maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) rating on Wednesday, May 1. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $29000 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, June 20. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shopify (SHOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shopify +1.5% on Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shopify Soars To New Highs – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Shopify vs. Amazon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.