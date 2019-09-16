First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX); Two Sigma Securities Lifted Its Us Bancorp Del (Call) (USB) Stake

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13M, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.69 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Call) (USB) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 84,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 417,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.90M, up from 333,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $472.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,380 shares to 128,630 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 66,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,499 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ghp Advisors reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.22% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Farmers Tru Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,153 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 148,722 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company owns 4,862 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 7,612 were reported by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 16,939 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Town & Country State Bank & Dba First Bankers, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,046 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,077 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hartford Invest Management holds 0.17% or 66,877 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21.66 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.16% or 56,339 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.23 million shares. Smith Asset Mngmt LP owns 387,146 shares. First Personal Financial Services owns 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,990 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Chemung Canal Tru Com reported 6,000 shares stake. Confluence Inv Limited Com reported 1.70M shares. Howland Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.67% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 2.69 million shares. Family Mngmt has 1.58% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 76,631 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,750 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Somerset Ltd Liability Corp owns 279,160 shares. Loudon Ltd, New Hampshire-based fund reported 10,116 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 3.28M shares.