First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increases Position in United Parcel Service (UPS); Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $776,916 as Shares Declined

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point holds 1.59% or 188,941 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Limited invested in 116,107 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Field Main Bankshares holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,273 shares. Raymond James Fincl holds 3.80M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.76% or 6.79 million shares in its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Lc invested in 80,924 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd reported 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moors Cabot owns 1.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 387,394 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Limited reported 0.07% stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 262,942 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 12,835 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 3.19M were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 624,161 shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd stated it has 1.40 million shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Finemark Bankshares & Tru reported 1% stake.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop invested in 5,589 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management, Ohio-based fund reported 10,817 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc owns 120,190 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hamel Associate accumulated 54,511 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 10,909 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Co has invested 0.91% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Davidson Inv Advisors has 1.44% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has invested 2.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 717 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.75% stake. Moreover, Amer Assets Invest Limited Com has 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,000 shares. Sns Gru Limited Liability reported 3,379 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt has 3,158 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,640 shares to 362,919 shares, valued at $19.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,161 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).