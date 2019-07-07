First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Kwmg Has Cut Stake in Assurant (AIZ) as Stock Price Declined

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 395,554 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76 million, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Shift Boosts Customer Financing & Insurance Options; Adds TD Auto Finance, US Bank – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant Renters Insurance Now Integrated with Entrata’s Software Offering for Property Managers – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Assurant (AIZ) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.11 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $130.95M for 12.92 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Mngmt LP reported 77,749 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 557 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 10 shares. First Citizens Bankshares & Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,831 shares. Schroder Inv Group stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 3,911 shares. Moreover, Ghp Invest Advisors Inc has 0.13% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 2,216 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.12 million shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 99,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 3,427 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 71,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability owns 418,100 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 6,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mngmt Commerce stated it has 6,964 shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,901 shares to 152,250 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 20,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares to 157,109 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 7,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,010 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Disney World Gears Up for Its Last Slow Summer – International Business Times” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Discuss Disney Assuming Complete Control Of Hulu – Benzinga” with publication date: May 15, 2019.