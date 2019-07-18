First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $555,111; Barometer Capital Management Increased Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by $16.12 Million as Share Price Declined

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 3.60 million shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 152.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 328,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 544,824 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75 million, up from 215,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 465,546 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,479 shares to 141,978 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1,976 shares. M&R Capital Management Inc holds 0% or 167 shares. Wade G W And has 101,435 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 41,271 shares. Hl Financial Service Limited Company reported 40,003 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,000 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 12,328 shares. 466 were reported by Private Ocean Lc. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,021 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Congress Asset Co Ma accumulated 2,615 shares. M Hldg Secs Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Century Companies reported 1.59 million shares stake. Natixis reported 82,088 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 9,112 shares.