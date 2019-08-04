First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Holds Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position Maintained by Tekne Capital Management Llc

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harber Asset Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 308,205 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 191,176 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 27,159 shares. 7.51M are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.17M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 208,600 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0.67% or 28.76 million shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 25,641 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 21,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 6,392 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 293 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares to 157,109 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,259 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Stockton invested in 1.04% or 18,306 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 136,118 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 13,763 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sigma Planning owns 75,011 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs stated it has 2.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Casualty reported 1.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 670,704 shares. Holt Cap Limited Company Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. 1.57 million were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Scotia owns 576,829 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.2% or 3,844 shares. Capstone Financial Advisors holds 4,004 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc stated it has 101,897 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings.