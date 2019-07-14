First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Holding In United Parcel Service (UPS) Was Increased; Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 384,736 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Production, Volume Sold per Metal Results and 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Top 20 Gold Stocks to Buy Despite Irrational Markets – Investorplace.com” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2019 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buenaventura Announces a Temporary Suspension of Production at Orcopampa Mine – Business Wire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BVN’s profit will be $40.63 million for 25.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares to 576,259 shares, valued at $24.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,896 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 103,853 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Bank & Trust Of The West owns 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,665 shares. Calamos Limited Com accumulated 112,340 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Com reported 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Montag A Associate Inc holds 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 20,895 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 18,185 shares. Shine Advisory Inc accumulated 8 shares. Country Tru Bancorp invested in 1,181 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.38% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.41% or 46,090 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.91% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 79,117 shares. Fagan Assocs reported 0.78% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Jlb & Incorporated has 0.31% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Celebrates National Small Business Week With Promotions and Programs – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Generational Disruption Shifts Norms For Industrial Distributors – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon’s In-House Delivery Network Might Have Problems With Late Deliveries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.