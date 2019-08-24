First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Holding In United Parcel Service (UPS) Was Has Upped; Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $24.24 Million as Stock Price Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 153,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 187,990 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77M, down from 341,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07 million shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $92.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia to Join Salesforce as UK and Ireland CEO – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Inc stated it has 3,921 shares. Putnam Llc holds 2.44 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 328,369 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Accuvest Glob Advisors owns 0.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,369 shares. Strategic Advisors Llc holds 0.3% or 4,932 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Company Ma invested in 50,706 shares. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brown Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sun Life Fincl holds 1,309 shares. Hightower Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 141,311 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.61% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 90,817 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd holds 10,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0.54% or 16.72M shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth holds 0.05% or 1,091 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares to 496,799 shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,109 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Ltd Com reported 2.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highvista Strategies Ltd Co owns 2,200 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Franklin reported 0.52% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Citadel Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Westpac Bk Corp owns 121,669 shares. Lifeplan Finance invested in 71 shares. Motco reported 33,300 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 5,368 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc New York invested 1.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 16,328 were reported by Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability. Edmp has 14,543 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. The California-based Diligent Invsts Llc has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 4,450 shares. Haverford Fincl Ser Inc owns 4,880 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.