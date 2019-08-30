First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) Lowered by $1.08 Million as Share Price Rose; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Tutor Perini (TPC) as Stock Value Declined

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 157,109 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 167,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 2.04 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.35M market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 134,017 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com" on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com" published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: "Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G's Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes" published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool" with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "WDF Awarded Two NYCHA Projects Valued at $101 Million – Business Wire" published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Manitowoc, Ampco-Pittsburgh among industrial gainers; Axon Enterprise leads the losers – Seeking Alpha" on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Does Tutor Perini Corporation's (NYSE:TPC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

