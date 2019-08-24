First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Holding in Intel (INTC) Cut as Share Value Declined; Hennessy Advisors Increases Holding in One Gas (OGS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 254,675 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.67 million, up from 246,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 202,056 shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 362,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.49 million, down from 369,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24,800 shares to 125,100 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,700 shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int'l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares to 146,916 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 40,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,729 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

