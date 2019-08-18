First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Holding In Capital One Financial (COF) Was Has Upped; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, Atika Capital Management Has Lowered by $570,000 Its Position

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 193,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, up from 164,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.82 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mngmt Co has invested 0.25% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 6,279 were accumulated by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 80,652 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 90 were accumulated by Tortoise Limited Liability Company. Woodstock has 40,058 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 21,197 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc reported 3,305 shares. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.77% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.23% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Peapack Gladstone reported 468 shares stake. Dearborn Limited Liability Company has 400 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.31% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Yhb Investment Advsr Inc invested 1.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Virginia-based Chase Inv Counsel has invested 0.77% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 52.48 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 66,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment owns 13,847 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 8,811 shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 0.03% or 8,443 shares. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.7% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 3,084 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 829,221 shares. Fil Limited reported 35 shares. 200 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Investment. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 446,555 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.09% or 217,866 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Ser reported 53,315 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 33,317 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brinker Incorporated owns 9,819 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Co reported 29,298 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares to 237,896 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,259 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).