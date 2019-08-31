First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $2.55 Million; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted Holding in Winnebago Industries (WGO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76 million, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 13,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 343,114 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 329,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 412,759 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 23,344 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 98,365 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,746 shares. Altfest L J Co invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swedbank reported 0.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackhill invested in 4.31% or 226,200 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,898 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2.74 million shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Intersect Lc reported 8,190 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Llc holds 5.16% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 29,523 shares. 50,506 are held by Legacy Private Trust. Hartford Investment Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 215,202 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp owns 114,517 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 7,815 shares to 363,010 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skyline Asset Limited Partnership reported 238,300 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lipe Dalton, New York-based fund reported 23,300 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 535,957 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc owns 832 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 17,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 100,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited accumulated 0% or 42,060 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 12,573 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 7,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp reported 343,114 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 55,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street stated it has 873,312 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 22,028 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J had bought 3,500 shares worth $102,163 on Wednesday, March 27.