First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Upped By $5.20 Million Its Schlumberger (SLB) Stake; Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased Schlumberger (SLB) stake by 48.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc acquired 121,020 shares as Schlumberger (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 371,642 shares with $16.19M value, up from 250,622 last quarter. Schlumberger now has $45.61B valuation. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 10.92M shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Among 2 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ritchie Bros has $4000 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is -7.24% below currents $39.62 stock price. Ritchie Bros had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9. See Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $33.5000 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $4.28 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 33.29 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Top Canadian Stocks That Just Increased Dividends by 11% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “1 Stock to Buy to Protect Against a Recession – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 174,435 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mathes Com Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Inverness Counsel New York reported 6,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gradient Ltd Liability Company holds 1,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 40,330 are held by Appleton Prtn Ma. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,198 shares. 151,575 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B & Com. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc holds 123,179 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De reported 1.33 million shares. Natl Bank reported 25,158 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Lc has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 736,457 shares. First United Commercial Bank has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,969 shares. First Merchants stated it has 34,461 shares. Moreover, Glynn Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Piedmont invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) stake by 8,320 shares to 224,161 valued at $21.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) stake by 3,305 shares and now owns 237,896 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.