First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Position by $1.45 Million; Share Price Declined; As Camtek LTD (CAMT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered by $2.26 Million Its Stake

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 128,384 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08M, down from 146,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 4.49M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Camtek Ltd (CAMT) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 283,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% . The institutional investor held 417,459 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, down from 700,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Camtek Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 129,560 shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.05 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 269,177 shares to 456,222 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE).