First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holding by $798,720; As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Value Rose, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Trimmed Position by $609,840

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 224,161 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55 million, down from 232,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 2.00 million shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 05/03/2018 – Novartis case committee to meet in Parliament behind closed; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS CONTRACT WAS IN NO WAY RELATED TO GROUP DINNER CEO NARASIMHAN ATTENDED AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer for AveXis at $218/Share Launched April 17; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HAS NEW MANDATE TO REDUCE COSTS IN BUSINESS SERVICES THROUGH STRONGER OFFSHORING; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018281 Company: NOVARTIS; 07/03/2018 – Novartis, U.S. partner plan remote trials to boost participation; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204114 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 167,145 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09 million, down from 173,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $96.61. About 381,372 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 25,195 shares to 96,288 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 80,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 17.77% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $132.65M for 12.14 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc accumulated 319 shares or 0% of the stock. 53,690 were accumulated by Profit Invest Ltd Co. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 880 shares. Mufg Americas reported 200 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 119,062 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Creative Planning holds 65,368 shares. 13,575 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Eqis Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 6,656 shares. 228,481 were accumulated by Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 360,637 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.11% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Bokf Na owns 15,522 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 6,318 shares.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.40 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 40,794 shares to 174,729 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,510 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

