First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $555,111 as Market Value Rose; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holding by $11.57 Million as Share Value Rose

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.26. About 430,385 shares traded or 23.72% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 3.66M shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 25,157 shares. 20,895 are held by Montag A Assocs Incorporated. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A reported 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Prudential Inc invested in 860,001 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company reported 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Liberty Mngmt Inc holds 4,655 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 4.37 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research holds 84,389 shares. Stillwater Ltd Com accumulated 2.07% or 84,972 shares. King Luther Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regions has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Community Bank Na has 16,129 shares. Cibc Ww Corp reported 266,694 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FMCSA To Delay Compliance Deadlines For Driver Training Rule – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Michaels, UPS to partner on package drop-off points – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares to 157,109 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,010 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Great American Insurance Group expands to another state – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Stock Isnâ€™t Worth a Look Without a Catalyst – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.