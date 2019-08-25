First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by $5.20 Million as Market Value Declined; As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Share Price Rose, Holder Hamlin Capital Management Increased Holding

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 844,113 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 121,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 371,642 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, up from 250,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Inc Ct accumulated 18,031 shares. Axa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 252,292 shares. 5,000 are owned by West Family. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 2,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Asset Mgmt invested in 8,686 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 120,230 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset. Keybank Association Oh reported 447,746 shares stake. Van Strum & Towne invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilkins Counsel Inc has 2.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 182,713 shares. Century holds 0.37% or 8.36 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 21,286 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 124,068 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Personal Services has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 325 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 775,036 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,865 shares to 158,138 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,259 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 289,249 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr holds 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 54,160 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 2.19M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 30,906 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 404 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 53,992 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust Com holds 21,644 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Bbva Compass National Bank Inc accumulated 19,974 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 34 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.05% or 8.00 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 8,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 5.76M shares.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/8/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,410 shares to 603,272 shares, valued at $48.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 46,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,009 shares, and cut its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI).