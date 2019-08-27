First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Holding; International Value Advisers Decreased Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holding By $14.82 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased Philip Morris Int’l (PM) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,130 shares as Philip Morris Int’l (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 146,916 shares with $12.99M value, up from 141,786 last quarter. Philip Morris Int’l now has $111.87B valuation. The stock decreased 7.50% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $71.9. About 33.96 million shares traded or 554.43% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

International Value Advisers Llc decreased Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) stake by 21.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12 million shares as Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)’s stock rose 16.06%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 7.53 million shares with $53.96 million value, down from 9.64 million last quarter. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 261,802 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Llc has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,799 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation reported 1.29 million shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 1.20M shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 5,907 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 13,329 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management Com owns 3,951 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank Tru Company Of Newtown holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 18,124 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 7,406 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 397,111 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.89% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Colonial Tru Advisors stated it has 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Accredited Invsts has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 16.38 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.24% or 369,744 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0% stake.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Shares for $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 34.08% above currents $71.9 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: TechnipFMC PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Constellation Brands – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Philip Morris International (PM) could control 59% of combined company in merger with Altria Group (MO)- WSJ – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance stake by 6,030 shares to 208,010 valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,865 shares and now owns 158,138 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings has $1100 highest and $8.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 40.29% above currents $6.95 stock price. Arcos Dorados Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Bradesco Corretora.