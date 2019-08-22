First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Raised Altria Group (MO) Holding; Wright Investors Service Position in Intel (INTC) Upped by $2.21 Million as Stock Value Declined

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 174,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, up from 133,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 5.32 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 83.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 41,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 91,485 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 49,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares to 576,259 shares, valued at $24.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,896 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,425 shares to 16,544 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,182 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).