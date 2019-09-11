First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by $798,720; Pier Capital Decreased Its Position in Zendesk (ZEN) as Market Value Declined

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 1.44 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 224,161 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55 million, down from 232,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 1.15M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out After Payments to Michael Cohen; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Greek Parliament to Vote on Prosecutions in Novartis Bribery Case; 11/05/2018 – Shanghai Fosun Pharma to Bid for Novartis Assets -Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Chris Geidner: BREAKING: Novartis – one of the companies that paid Michael Cohen’s company last year – says it was; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO DEPLOY DATA ANALYTICS SYSTEM TO MONITOR EMAIL TRAFFIC AS PART OF ETHICS PUSH

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 40,794 shares to 174,729 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,916 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.