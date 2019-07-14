First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by $360,245; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Increased Position

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 5,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88M, up from 98,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04 million, down from 241,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Alibaba Group and Yiwu City Government to Establish eWTP Hub – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Budweiser and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) flag Hong Kong dollar oddity – Live Trading News” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Gearing Up For A Significant Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,179 shares to 189,371 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 15,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,341 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares to 107,001 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.