First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lifted Schlumberger (SLB) Stake by $5.20 Million as Shares Declined; Wbi Investments Increases Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD)

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 209.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 31,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 46,290 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 14,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 89,198 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 121,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 371,642 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, up from 250,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 5.56M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Lc reported 189,748 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 2.34 million shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 2,852 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 140,736 shares. Moreover, Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 90,727 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 94,643 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Clarivest Asset Lc accumulated 0.02% or 76,800 shares. Vanguard Group owns 3.99M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 9,030 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 75,973 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company reported 1,000 shares. 13,691 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 103,271 shares to 15,980 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBID) by 542,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,376 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Management Limited Partnership has 250,687 shares. Monetta Fincl Ser stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Etrade Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Renaissance Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,525 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.52 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Royal London Asset Management reported 721,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ranger Management LP holds 405 shares. New York-based Cobblestone Advisors Limited Company New York has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mechanics Natl Bank Department holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,985 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 399,372 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43,721 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares to 576,259 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,161 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).