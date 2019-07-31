First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $555,111 as Market Value Declined; Annex Advisory Services Has Increased Its At&T (T) Position by $320,788

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 16.56M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.03. About 1.97M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 20,256 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smith Moore has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Country Club Co Na has invested 0.85% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 58,012 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr LP stated it has 500,000 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mgmt owns 5,268 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated stated it has 14,088 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc reported 21,288 shares stake. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department has 0.35% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Triangle Secs Wealth has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Indiana Tru & Inv invested in 0.5% or 8,595 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,479 shares to 141,978 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,259 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

