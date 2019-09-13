First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lifted Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $3.57 Million; Shareholder Polar Securities Raised Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (Call) (RY) Holding

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (Call) (RY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 1.99 million shares traded or 127.78% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: RBC Romps Again at Wirehouses’ Expense; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 21/03/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC PSDO.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ENDS SPEECH; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP FSV.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13 million, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 1.86 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 15,200 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $31.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (Call) (NYSE:BC).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $472.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 63,550 shares to 299,460 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 62,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,445 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).