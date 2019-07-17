First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $2.33 Million; Second Curve Capital Has Cut Its Lyon William Homes (WLH) Position as Stock Rose

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, up from 133,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 2.83M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $723.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 172,437 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86M for 14.07 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do William Lyon Homesâ€™s (NYSE:WLH) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “William Lyon Homes (WLH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “William Lyon Homes to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Are Homebuilders Struggling? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 800 shares. Highland Limited Com reported 36,198 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1.24 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc has 4,864 shares. Smith Moore And Communication holds 23,322 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 13,097 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 245,249 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Spc Inc invested in 0.1% or 8,395 shares. Guyasuta Investment holds 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 10,623 shares. Moreover, Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 13,980 shares. 12,701 were accumulated by Zwj Counsel. First Manhattan has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,063 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 154,191 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,320 shares to 224,161 shares, valued at $21.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,896 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.