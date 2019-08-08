First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Ofs Capital Has 1.8 Sentiment

Ofs Capital Corp (OFS) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 18 funds increased and opened new positions, while 10 reduced and sold their positions in Ofs Capital Corp. The funds in our database reported: 2.18 million shares, up from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ofs Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 10.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc acquired 22,951 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 231,999 shares with $25.76M value, up from 209,048 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $248.41B valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 12.85 million shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 136,118 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Cap Ltd Mi has invested 2.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc holds 24,147 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,934 shares. James Inv Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 116,509 shares. The North Carolina-based Stearns Grp has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,217 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Edgemoor Invest holds 1.31% or 89,314 shares in its portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Llc reported 42,861 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,792 shares. 68,208 were accumulated by Addenda. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 12,506 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. National Pension has 1.90M shares for 0.81% of their portfolio.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 10,411 shares to 157,109 valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 27,097 shares and now owns 496,799 shares. Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $150.45 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 15.32 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation for 555,585 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware owns 93,599 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 85,993 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 309,445 shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 24,738 shares traded. OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) has declined 3.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS OFS AT FLOOR PRICE INR115/SHR; 11/04/2018 – OFS Cap Corp Commences Offering of Notes; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF NOTES; 06/03/2018 Best in Class for OFS: Drillinginfo Notches Another First with Voice-Activated App Commands; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – APPROVES OFS REPRESENTING 6.11 PCT OF TOTAL PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF INOX WIND; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: Total Assets $374.7 Million as of March 31; 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS SOME HOLDERS TO SELL UP TO 23.6M SHRS VIA OFS; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: 1Q Adjusted Net Investment Income 29c per Share