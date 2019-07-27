First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by $2.34 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose While Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $853,740

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 164,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.20 million shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 12,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 67,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,403 shares to 695,753 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 18,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 75.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares to 237,896 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,138 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.