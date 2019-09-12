First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $3.57 Million as Market Value Rose; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3,818 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313,000, down from 7,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 1.57 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13 million, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 1.79M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $472.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47,357 shares to 315,562 shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 26,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,442 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,203 shares to 12,663 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.54M for 15.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

