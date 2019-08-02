First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Share Value Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Raised Stake by $72.95 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 50.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 400,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.69M, up from 797,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $7.46 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 32.49 million shares traded or 58.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 496,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82 million, down from 523,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 2.82 million shares to 10.04M shares, valued at $183.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 549,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 8,048 shares. 9,126 were accumulated by Gradient Ltd. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc reported 229,750 shares. Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 11,778 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Co holds 118,878 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Anchor Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Finemark Bancorporation And Trust has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mondrian Prtnrs stated it has 1.59 million shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Crestwood Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 779,067 shares. Orleans Cap Management Corp La stated it has 40,365 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma reported 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 87,456 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares to 371,642 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).