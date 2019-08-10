First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Shares Declined; Mobileiron (MOBL) Shares Rose While Norwest Venture Partners X LP Lowered Position by $17.79 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 141,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, down from 144,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 460,517 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MobileIron Announces Availability of Zero Sign-On Technology for Seamless, Secure Authentication to Enterprise Cloud Services – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mobile device security remains a top priority for UK’s public sector – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sum Up The Pieces: XSW Could Be Worth $113 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The owns 2.38 million shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Com accumulated 287,131 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Lc has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Amp Investors, a Australia-based fund reported 38,600 shares. 347,299 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). State Common Retirement Fund holds 68,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 198,445 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,037 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 95,100 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 83,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 11,190 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares to 231,999 shares, valued at $25.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,510 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.69M are held by Parametric Assocs Lc. Brown Advisory has 1.33M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Woodstock holds 2.24% or 89,618 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tower Bridge stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baxter Bros has 46,243 shares. Asset Management Inc accumulated 3,772 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 1.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Covington Advsrs holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,124 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Lc reported 9,734 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And has 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carlson Cap Lp has 0.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 256,469 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Comm Llc holds 542,426 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has 274,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.