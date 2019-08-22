First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Cut Verizon Comm (VZ) Position as Share Value Declined; Twele Capital Management Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Has Lowered by $3.86 Million

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 466,419 shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 363,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47 million, down from 370,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has invested 1.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westfield Cap Management Com Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 135,635 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa invested in 39,440 shares. Schulhoff & Company Inc invested in 41,919 shares or 1.32% of the stock. 8,878 are owned by Parsec Fin Mgmt Incorporated. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lincluden Mgmt Ltd has 227,174 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 110,711 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.42% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.74% or 319.74 million shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsr reported 227,592 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company holds 4.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 253,218 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,580 shares. Excalibur Management has 5.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 94,055 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares to 231,999 shares, valued at $25.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 31,200 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Co accumulated 0.4% or 983,946 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 18,227 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Da Davidson And holds 0.03% or 99,516 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northern Corp invested in 0% or 14,182 shares. Texas-based Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advisory Ntwk Lc accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 152,437 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 175 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 39,025 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1,941 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,728 shares to 191,760 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The 8% Income Portfolio: High Income With Lower Volatility (And Market-Beating Returns) – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – The Highest Discount In The Sector Is -5.25% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2018.