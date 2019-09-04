First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Holding; ITV plc (LON:ITV) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering ITV PLC (LON:ITV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ITV PLC has GBX 190 highest and GBX 121 lowest target. GBX 138.67’s average target is 19.13% above currents GBX 116.4 stock price. ITV PLC had 30 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Berenberg. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 3. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, May 10. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 150 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. See ITV plc (LON:ITV) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 96.00 Maintain

02/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 140.00 New Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Upgrade

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Lowe’s Companies (LOW) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,305 shares as Lowe’s Companies (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 237,896 shares with $26.04 million value, down from 241,201 last quarter. Lowe’s Companies now has $86.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 3.80M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $118.14’s average target is 5.56% above currents $111.92 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $127 target.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital reported 13,236 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 14,839 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 2.34% or 131,773 shares. Cap Inv Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 5,493 shares. Northstar Gp holds 0.15% or 3,123 shares. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 1.23M shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp reported 631,443 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Fulton State Bank Na reported 14,038 shares stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hourglass Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,485 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 73,158 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru Commerce stated it has 74,177 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt & Counsel Limited Company accumulated 8,268 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Management Co owns 27,498 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06B for 20.57 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lowe’s (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.61 billion GBP. The Company’s Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix.