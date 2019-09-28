First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Bank Of Ny Mellon (BK) Holding by $2.75 Million; Lonestar Capital Management Lifted Entercom Communications (ETM) Holding by $4.55 Million; Share Price Declined

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40M, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 753,827 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Ny Mellon (BK) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 62,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 395,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.46M, down from 457,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Ny Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 13.54M shares traded or 191.21% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption(s); 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchases(s); 15/03/2018 – 41CB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 93SJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – 39JV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Common Equity 12%; 19/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH EURONEXT PARIS SA AND BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TO PROTECT INTERESTS OF ITS SECURITIES HOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director; 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,552 were reported by Cap International Sarl. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 193,931 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 7.64 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart has 1.47% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) has 0.15% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 25,804 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 84 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 615 shares. 5,395 are held by Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 71,600 shares. 60,729 were reported by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Levin Capital Strategies LP invested in 573,618 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24M for 11.24 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 100,067 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,740 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

