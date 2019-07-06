First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; As Mobile Mini (MINI) Market Valuation Declined, Sg Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 499,698 shares traded or 52.57% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76 million, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust Com has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Destination Wealth holds 1.59% or 254,377 shares in its portfolio. Pure Financial Advsr reported 3,690 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 55,159 shares or 0.44% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital holds 23,336 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Korea Investment has 1.34 million shares. Sigma Planning reported 75,011 shares stake. Capstone Fincl stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Republic Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.27M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt stated it has 60,678 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 0.72% or 771,994 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Co has invested 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.45% or 143,500 shares. Atlas Browninc has 17,294 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “WarnerMedia Plans to Reach 70 Million Streaming Subscribers – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. 4 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,865 shares to 158,138 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Strengthens Over 7830.25, Weakens Under 7818.75 – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “C-suite Executives of Safe Bulkers, Inc., Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Scorpio Bulkers to Discuss the Dry Bulk Sector Trends & Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Short-Term Strength Over 7551.00, Weakness Under 7536.25 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TSX set to open higher as oil prices rebound – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,017 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 127,491 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,478 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,118 shares. 549,611 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss owns 1.77M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Thompson Mgmt Inc holds 12,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 14,493 shares. 229,101 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 87,800 shares. 9,441 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Zacks Invest Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,738 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 7,128 shares.