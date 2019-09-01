First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Decreased Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $1.08 Million as Stock Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Stake in Mastercard (MA) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 157,109 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 167,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Llc stated it has 4,975 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Llc has invested 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guinness Atkinson Asset has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,580 shares. Essex Financial Services accumulated 1.56% or 49,550 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 1.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,283 shares. Barr E S And Com holds 30,785 shares. 70,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 9,182 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca stated it has 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 7,584 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability holds 35,866 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited stated it has 168,561 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Co has 1.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trustmark National Bank Tru Department invested in 81,271 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares to 146,916 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 40,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,880 shares to 10,805 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).