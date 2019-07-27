First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $469,200; Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Alliancebernstein LP Decreased Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,138 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 164,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 18,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,251 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, down from 211,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 430,463 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23 million for 37.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 465,644 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $137.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 32,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 849,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,238 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 731,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invest accumulated 5,568 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 22,175 shares. Gradient Ltd Co holds 2,232 shares. Miller Howard Invests has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 10,894 shares. Eqis Cap Management has 3,150 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 110,734 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 213,354 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 152,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd owns 2.84 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Captrust holds 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 355 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Management Inc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 39,851 shares. Lincluden Management invested in 32,007 shares or 0.25% of the stock. First Eagle Llc reported 3.99% stake. Bollard Ltd Llc holds 28,212 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability has invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Gru has invested 1.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vanguard Gru accumulated 344.69M shares. Bluestein R H And Co, Michigan-based fund reported 16,050 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt owns 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 54,263 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1.15% or 76,835 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.55% or 320,704 shares in its portfolio. 2.95M are owned by Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 16,344 shares.

