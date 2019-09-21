First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Position in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) as Stock Value Declined; As Zebra Technologies Corp. (Put) (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Lifted by $17.95 Million Its Stake

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 29,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 208,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.07M, down from 237,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23 million shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (Put) (ZBRA) by 3303.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 85,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 88,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.54M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 272,121 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $20.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (Call) (NYSE:PEP) by 333,300 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 128,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,786 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call).

