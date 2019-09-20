First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $4.97 Million; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Increased Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Shares Declined

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 35,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 196,219 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.40M, down from 231,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 8.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 6,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 107,866 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 101,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 10.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 59,110 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,012 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.72 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.