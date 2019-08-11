First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $344,581; Market Value Declined; As National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Vanguard Group Decreased Position

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 8,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 8.35 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508.97M, down from 8.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 911,511 shares traded or 22.18% up from the average. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 141,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85M, down from 144,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers reported 64,133 shares. 78,488 were reported by Millennium Ltd Liability Co. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 15,268 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Synovus Fincl owns 700 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc owns 10,249 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 11,024 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,159 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt has 404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 251,265 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Aull & Monroe Invest Management Corp has invested 0.84% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested in 3.35M shares or 1.28% of the stock. Tru Communication Of Vermont reported 1,114 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 213,725 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $247.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 47,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares to 193,510 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

