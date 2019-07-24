First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Holding in Verizon Comm (VZ) as Market Valuation Rose; Gotham Asset Management Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Trimmed by $8.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 250,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 261,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 339,553 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47 million, down from 370,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 6.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 291,453 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0% or 40,088 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 14,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 67,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi holds 0.65% or 70,195 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc invested in 20,534 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 19,223 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 147 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 7,350 shares. Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,277 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 113 shares or 0% of the stock.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 36,072 shares to 47,684 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 100,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 11,754 shares.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.29 million for 7.34 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares to 107,001 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM).