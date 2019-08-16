First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Capital One Financial (COF); Towle & Co Has Increased Huntsman (HUN) Position by $632,346

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 193,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, up from 164,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 1.09M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 2.18 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested in 2,988 shares. 115,575 are held by Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Limited. Mutual Of America Management Limited Com accumulated 62,319 shares. Twin Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 36,230 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 623,745 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.23M shares. Principal Incorporated reported 692,882 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.38M shares. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 7,734 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lmr Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,012 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd has invested 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 974,972 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 7,977 shares in its portfolio.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,865 shares to 158,138 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,109 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 174,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Com owns 521,604 shares. 18,175 were reported by Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Co. Hennessy Advsr Inc accumulated 89,900 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 10,284 shares. Eaton Vance owns 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 31,717 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 506,425 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 151,396 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 136,932 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 30,986 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Hightower Service Lta has invested 0.04% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 376 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.