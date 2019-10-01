First Eagle Investment Management Upped Its Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $9.28 Million; As Saic (SAIC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ack Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Saic (SAIC) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 104,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15 million, down from 254,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Saic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 370,094 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB’ Ratings On SAIC; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Net $51M

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 56,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 4.77 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790.93M, up from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $168.68. About 1.75 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER

