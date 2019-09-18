First Eagle Investment Management Upped By $15.09 Million Its Equifax (EFX) Holding; OPSENS COMMON SHARES CANADA (OPSSF) Sellers Decreased By 22.99% Their Shorts

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 4263.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 127,916 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 130,916 shares with $15.51 million value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $16.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.45. About 94,756 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch

OPSENS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had a decrease of 22.99% in short interest. OPSSF’s SI was 6,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.99% from 8,700 shares previously. With 39,700 avg volume, 0 days are for OPSENS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s short sellers to cover OPSSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.63 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Transamerica Fincl has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 1 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 75,454 shares. Jensen Investment Management Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Legal And General Grp Plc has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Ct reported 20,791 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 1.02% or 62,800 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 450,589 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 304 shares. State Street accumulated 4.76 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ameriprise Fincl owns 145,551 shares. 1,844 are owned by Pitcairn Co.

Opsens Inc. develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve , gas and oil, and industrial applications. The company has market cap of $56.23 million. It operates through two divisions, Medical and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.