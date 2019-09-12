First Eagle Investment Management Upped Ball (BLL) Stake; KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD ORDINARY SHAR (KKRAF) Shorts Increased By 7.55%

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 38385.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 1.15M shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 21.83%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 1.15 million shares with $66.80M value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Ball Corp now has $24.58B valuation. The stock increased 3.02% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 1.80 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 7.36% above currents $74.05 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6800 target in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs reported 249,104 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Riverhead Cap Management owns 12,915 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 54,084 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 4,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc invested in 725,761 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 180,711 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Synovus Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Jackson Square Partners Lc holds 3.21% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 8.85 million shares. Profund Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Security Natl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 9,938 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has 1,270 shares for 0% of their portfolio.