First Eagle Investment Management Trimmed By $244.85 Million Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding; PNC Financial Services Group Has 0.87 Sentiment

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 52.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 7.90M shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 13.29%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 7.08M shares with $225.97 million value, down from 14.98 million last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $24.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 2.98 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 356 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 407 cut down and sold positions in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 353.96 million shares, down from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PNC Financial Services Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 13 to 10 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 355 Increased: 271 New Position: 85.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stake by 4.41M shares to 26.11M valued at $226.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Frontdoor Inc stake by 110,402 shares and now owns 803,799 shares. Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) was raised too.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Synchrony to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $677.86 million for 9.00 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, January 24.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $63.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business clients through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs.

The stock increased 1.16% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $141.67. About 1.18M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.56 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC ordered to pay $102M in 10-year-old funeral contract case – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “4 Large-Cap Stocks Announce Quarterly Dividends – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.