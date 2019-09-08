First Eagle Investment Management Stake in Newmont Mng (NEM) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose; Mbt Finl (MBTF) Share Value Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Has Trimmed Its Position by $882,410

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 299,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 12.02 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.98M, up from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 7.00M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73M shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $59.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,717 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Blackrock Incorporated owns 972,307 shares. Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,987 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 24,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.2% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Gabelli And Advisers has invested 0.12% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 40,000 were accumulated by S Muoio Limited Liability. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 94,840 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 505 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 217,825 shares. James Inv Research Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 7,703 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,953 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 52,712 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.03% or 251,879 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Limited Liability Co holds 198,250 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% or 18,986 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0.03% or 280,088 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 20,000 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 4,743 shares. Regions Finance, a Alabama-based fund reported 6,807 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 180,119 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 82 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 23,200 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ing Groep Nv owns 24,553 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 205,124 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 186,050 shares to 28.12 million shares, valued at $669.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 528,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,475 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.