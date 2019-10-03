First Eagle Investment Management Stake in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Increased as Share Price Rose; Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake Boosted by New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 4.96 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 13/04/2018 – Infosys expects revenue to raise 6%-8% this year as new CEO charts fresh plans; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Infosys Drags India’s Sensex Lower After Disappointing Outlook; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 697,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 6.87 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579.11M, up from 6.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 847,332 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 432,000 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $29.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 154,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.90M shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).