First Eagle Investment Management Stake in Ball (BLL) Has Lifted by $65.61 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Maintained by Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 32579.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.80M, up from 3,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 1.10M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 25/04/2018 – BALL DECLARES QTRLY DIV OKS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 16/04/2018 – Trump Tweet Throws Currency Traders a Curve Ball: Markets Live; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64M, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $172.22. About 10.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Lc holds 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 13 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 215,109 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bragg has 0.26% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 34,797 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 56,079 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 239,771 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Pension Service holds 455,462 shares. Northern invested in 3.72 million shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Mason Street Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 46,795 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr holds 157,314 shares. 1,460 are owned by Seabridge Advisors Lc. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 158,392 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 71,757 shares to 12.84 million shares, valued at $879.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,364 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).